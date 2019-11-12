A woman had visible injuries to her neck after a family violence incident Sunday that led to Waco police Officer Heath Mynar’s arrest, according to an affidavit released Tuesday.
The woman reported Mynar, who was off-duty at the time, grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground, then dragged her by the neck across the living room of a South Waco apartment, the affidavit states.
Waco police arrested Mynar on a Class A misdemeanor family violence charge Sunday. He was released from McLennan County Jail on $2,500 bond Monday and remained on administrative leave Tuesday pending the criminal investigation and an internal affairs investigation. He has worked for the department almost 20 years.
The woman called police at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday and spoke in “hushed tones” as she said Mynar “had put his hands around her neck and hurt her,” the affidavit states. She did not initially give his name, her name, their location or any other information.
When a responding officer called back, the woman said she did not want to cause trouble and asked the officer not to show up, the affidavit states. She told the officer she was afraid to leave the apartment but agreed to come outside to talk, according to the affidavit.
Minutes later, Mynar called police dispatch, identified himself and the woman and gave police their address.
Officers entered the complex and found the woman outside crying. She told police she and Mynar had been arguing Saturday, and the arguing had carried over into Sunday evening.
The woman told officers she confronted Mynar while he was sitting on the couch and “grabbed his martini glass and slung the contents onto the floor but did not throw the glass,” according to the affidavit.
She “advised that this angered Mr. Mynar, and he stood up, grabbed her with one hand on her neck and one hand on her side and threw her to the ground, then stood over her, grabbed her neck with both hands, and drug her, face up, from the living room to the front door of the apartment, approximately 20 feet,” the officer reported.
The woman told police Mynar did not compress her neck or impair her breathing. Officers observed abrasions, redness and slight swelling on her neck and under one side of her jaw, according to the affidavit.
Mynar said the woman attacked him but that he did not have any injuries, the affidavit states.
He did not have an attorney listed with McLennan County pretrial services Tuesday afternoon.
New Bellmead chief
New Bellmead Police Chief Daniel Porter raised his right hand and took an oath Tuesday, saying he is ready for a “good ride.”
Porter was sworn in Tuesday before a Bellmead City Council meeting and in front of area police personnel and supporters from Nolanville, the Bell County city where he recently served as police chief. Porter, 66, said he is ready to take control as the top spot in the Bellmead Police Department as Nolanville City Council members applauded.
“I think the folks (from Nolanville) just came up just to make sure this was really happening and that I wasn’t coming back, but I appreciate them upcoming up,” Porter said. “This is the type of relationship that you can build in this position, and I want you all to know how proud I am to be in this position in Bellmead.”
Porter, 66, left his role as the police chief in Nolanville in Bell County to step into the new Bellmead role.
A standing ovation greeted Porter, who accepted his new badge from his wife, Jean Porter. He thanked the city council and said he is ready to get to work. His annual salary is $86,000.
“I think it’s going to be a good ride,” Porter said. “We are going to do some great things and have some fun along the way.”
