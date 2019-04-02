A Bellmead man accused of running a stop sign and killing two San Antonio residents at an Axtell intersection early Monday was drunk at the time of the crash and later tried to hide beer from officers, an arrest affidavit states.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested Shelby Lee Schroeder, 23, late Monday afternoon after investigators accused him of driving through a posted stop sign on Farm-to-Market Road 2311 at State Highway 31. Schroeder crashed into a Hyundai sedan, killing Belinda Sanabria, 55, and her passenger, Matias Sanabria Mendoza, 50.
The affidavit states Schroeder’s medical records indicated his blood alcohol content level was .17, more than double the legal limit of .08. Records stated he also tested positive for methamphetamines.
Authorities were called to the intersection at about 3 a.m., when San Antonio residents were traveling east on Highway 31. Schroeder, who was driving south on FM 2311 in a GMC SUV, struck the Hyundai, causing it to roll several times.
Both Sanabria and Sanabria Mendoza were pronounced dead at the scene. After the crash, Schroeder allegedly threw beers away from the crash scene, the affidavit states.
“In the immediate vicinity of the defendant vehicle, multiple closed beers were located and an open box labeled as a 30-pack of Busch beer,” the affidavit states. “The inside of the vehicle had the strong odor of alcoholic beverage. More Busch beers were hidden in a nearby drainage ditch.”
In officers’ post-crash investigation, officers interviewed the 18-year-old passenger in Schroeder’s car, who said Schroeder threw beer cans in an attempt to hide them from police, the affidavit states.
Investigators stated Schroeder had purchased the alcohol and provided it to the 18-year-old, the affidavit states. His passenger told police they had been drinking beer prior to the crash.
“During an interview with the defendant, the defendant admitted to disregarding the stop sign, admitted to consuming four beers before the crash and to driving the vehicle at the time of the crash,” the affidavit states. “Two other witnesses were interviewed and described the defendant’s driving behavior before the crash as being reckless and dangerous.”
Schroeder was arrested with two second-degree felony charges of intoxicated manslaughter and another second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was also arrested on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence and a Class A misdeamnor charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Jail records state Schroeder remained in custody in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with a bond listed at $82,000.
Search for gun
County and state law enforcement officials started searching in the waters of Lake Belton on Tuesday morning for a gun they believe a man used to shoot and kill his 1-year-old daughter and the girl’s mother in November 2017 near Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Christopher Paul Weiss, 27, of Temple, in January last year on a capital murder charge in the shooting deaths of Valarie Martinez, 24, and her young daughter, Azariah.
Officials spent two days searching in and near the Brazos River at Loop 340 shortly after Weiss’ arrest in November 2017 but did not find the .22-caliber revolver they believe he used in the killings. They have also searched in Tradinghouse and in an above-ground agricultural water storage tank.
A new tip led to the search effort that started Tuesday, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
“We follow up on every lead that we get and try to eliminate it,” McNamara said. “We are doing a search to eliminate that spot.”
Martinez was found shot to death outside her car Nov. 5 near a park site at Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir in eastern McLennan County, McNamara has previously said. Azariah was found shot to death while still strapped into her child seat in her mother’s car, he has said.
Temple police and McLennan County deputies arrested Weiss Nov. 7 as he drove in Temple with his wife. In his pickup, police found birth certificates for his family, including birth certificates for his other children, clothing, several paychecks, electronic devices, two guns and ammunition, according to a search warrant.
According to a warrant filed in the case, police believe Weiss had an affair with Martinez and attempted to cut off contact when he learned she became pregnant with his child.
“Martinez located Weiss through social media and contacted Weiss’ wife and sister and told them about the child she and Weiss had,” The warrant states. “(Investigators) learned that Weiss told his sister he did not want anything to do with Martinez or the child and stated he wanted it to ‘go away.’ ”
Weiss has remained in McLennan County Jail since his arrest. His bond is listed at $1.5 million. A status hearing for Weiss is scheduled April 26, court records state.
Weiss’ attorney, Walter M. “Skip” Reaves Jr., said he is still waiting for discovery evidence to be provided to him.