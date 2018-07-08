DEAR READERS: Today’s Sound Off is a reply to a letter written by another reader about disposable diapers. — Heloise
“DEAR HELOISE: In the matter of disposable diapers, I agree 100 percent that throwing disposable diapers on the ground in parking lots is completely disgusting. When I got out of my car today, there was a dirty disposable diaper there on the ground next to my car.
“Here in California, plastic bags have been banned because they were flying all over. I would like to see disposable diapers banned as well. I raised four children in cloth diapers, and it was far less expensive than using disposable ones.” — S. Dawson, Fullerton, California
DEAR HELOISE: I am writing about the letter from William O’M., in Durango, Colorado. He suggested the use of a pill bottle with a childproof cap to keep matches dry on a camping trip. I would like to add to that idea. When needing matches for out-of-doors, dip the sulfur end in paraffin wax and let dry before putting in a bottle. This keeps them dry during rain or if dropped in water. — Ginger H., Livermore, Iowa
Ginger, that’s an excellent idea. Thanks for the hint! — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: During these dog days of summer, always water your plants at sunset or later. Not only does it lessen evaporation from the soil, it prevents water droplets from becoming hot and thereby causing small burns on the grass and leaves. — Jackson H., Vicksburg, Mississippi
DEAR HELOISE: Hummingbirds love the colors red, deep blue and purple, which is why planting flowers with these colors will attract them. Trumpet-shaped flowers with these colors work best. — Adam W., Austin
DEAR HELOISE: Please tell your readers to stop sunbathing. Sunbathing not only leads to premature aging of the skin, it also can lead to skin cancer. Use sunblock if you are outside on a sunny day, but quit sunbathing altogether. — Kelsey R., Fallon, Nevada
