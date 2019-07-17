The Music & More guide on Page 4C of today's Tribune-Herald lists an incorrect date for the Distillery Comedy Tour at Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St. The performance is at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Getting It Right
Carl Hoover
Tribune-Herald entertainment editor
