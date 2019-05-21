Water flows through the gates at Lake Whitney and into the Brazos River on Tuesday at a rate of more than 24,000 cubic feet per second as area lakes continued to drain pent-up floodwaters this week.
Lake Whitney was 18.4 feet above its normal levels, while Lake Waco was 14.6 feet over its normal 462 feet above sea level. As Memorial Day approaches, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed all day-use and camping areas at Lake Whitney and most at Lake Waco, with partial closures at Midway and Reynolds parks. Corps officials said it will likely take weeks before the reservoir levels subside and parks can be cleaned up for use.
Meanwhile, the Brazos River at Waco was flowing at 27,600 cubic feet per second and continued to swamp walkways on both sides. Even with low rain chances into the weekend, the river level is forecast to remain steady at more than 20 feet.