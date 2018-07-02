A truck driver was badly burned Monday morning in a fiery crash with another truck carrying hazardous materials on Interstate 35.
A tractor-trailer rig traveling north crashed into another tractor-trailer rig that was parked on the shoulder of Interstate 35 just south of the Tokio Road exit near West, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
The wreck happened just before 2 a.m. Monday, and the northbound lanes of I-35 remained closed until about 1 p.m. as the investigation and cleanup continued.
The truck parked on the side of the road was unoccupied. It was carrying hazardous materials, and both trucks burst into flames and were engulfed by fire, Howard said.
The driver of the unoccupied truck has been contacted, but Howard was unsure where he was at the time of the wreck.
The driver of the other truck was injured and burned and taken to Parkland Medical Center in Dallas, Howard said. His injuries are not expected to be fatal. DPS officials are not releasing the drivers’ names at this time, Howard said.
DPS officials, Waco and West fire departments and a HAZMAT company responded to the incident, Howard said.
Jail fire
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators are questioning inmates at the Jack Harwell Detention Center as they continue to investigate a fire that damaged a portion of the facility Saturday and may have been intentionally set.
At least eight inmates are being interviewed after a small fire broke out in one of the housing wings at Jack Harwell on Saturday evening, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said Monday. The fire caused smoke damage in a small portion of one of the wings, and inmates were relocated as authorities investigated the fire.
Based on the initial investigation, officials believe inmates may have frayed the power cord of a personal electronic device and placed the wires on clothing to start the fire, Kilcrease said. Jack Harwell inmates are allowed to purchase some electronic items through their commissary, he said.
No one was hurt during the fire, Kilcrease said.
BB vandalism
Waco police worked at least 35 cases of BB gun vandalism from Friday night to Monday morning, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Officers have no suspect information on the reports of damaged vehicle windows due to BB guns. He said the incidents mainly occurred from Waco Drive to Cumberland Ave. and 25th to 15th streets.
Citizens who may have information are encouraged to contact police detectives at 750-7500.
Common sense
With Fourth of July celebrations set to kick off Wednesday, city officials are asking residents to be smart about fireworks and neighborhood safety.
The Waco Fire Department reminded residents through a press release Monday that possession and discharge of fireworks is prohibited in city limits. Authorities will remain on patrol and responding to neighborhood complaints during the holiday.
Eight deaths and about 12,900 fireworks-related injuries last year in the United States were attributed to fireworks, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
A burn ban is in effect for McLennan County. The burn ban does not prohibit the use of fireworks where they are otherwise allowed, but it should serve as a reminder to use extreme caution to avoid starting a fire, according to the city’s press release.
Law enforcement and Waco fire marshals will be patrolling neighborhoods during the holidays, and residents will be ticketed if they are caught using any fireworks in the city limits.
A city-sponsored professional fireworks show will start at 9:15 p.m. at Touchdown Alley outside McLane Stadium.