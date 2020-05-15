Local golf
Battle Lake Golf Course
Seniors
Flight 1: J. Cox 67 scp; 2. E. Clay 67; 3. E. Lee 67; 4. (tie) P. Senter & J. Lea 70
Flight 2: 1. M. Stanfill 63; 2. M. Pollard 64; 3. S. Stough 65; 4. (tie) G. Mills & D. Pattillo 67
Closest to pin: #3 W. Cox; #10 R. Hyden
Lake Waco Golf Club
Senior League
1. Rasner, Bright, Goss, Crye 50; 2. G. Harkins, T. Harkins, S. Harkins, Collins 51; 3. C. Tanner, Carter, Philippi, Barron 52; 4. (tie) Cameron, Mitchell, Smith, Buck & D. Tanner, Lunday, Griffin, Deloach 53; 6. Schwarting, Ash, Chapman, R. Tanner 55
Closest to pin: #11 Gary Harkins; #15 Joe Carter; Skins: Gary Harkins, Tim Harkins, Shorty Harkins, Don Collins
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.