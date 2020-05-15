Local golf

Battle Lake Golf Course

Seniors

Flight 1: J. Cox 67 scp; 2. E. Clay 67; 3. E. Lee 67; 4. (tie) P. Senter & J. Lea 70

Flight 2: 1. M. Stanfill 63; 2. M. Pollard 64; 3. S. Stough 65; 4. (tie) G. Mills & D. Pattillo 67

Closest to pin: #3 W. Cox; #10 R. Hyden

Lake Waco Golf Club

Senior League

1. Rasner, Bright, Goss, Crye 50; 2. G. Harkins, T. Harkins, S. Harkins, Collins 51; 3. C. Tanner, Carter, Philippi, Barron 52; 4. (tie) Cameron, Mitchell, Smith, Buck & D. Tanner, Lunday, Griffin, Deloach 53; 6. Schwarting, Ash, Chapman, R. Tanner 55

Closest to pin: #11 Gary Harkins; #15 Joe Carter; Skins: Gary Harkins, Tim Harkins, Shorty Harkins, Don Collins

