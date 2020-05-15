Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 189 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 27 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL TEXAS BELL BOSQUE COMANCHE CORYELL FALLS HAMILTON HILL LAMPASAS MCLENNAN MILAM MILLS IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS COLLIN COOKE DALLAS DENTON EASTLAND ELLIS ERATH HOOD JACK JOHNSON MONTAGUE PALO PINTO PARKER SOMERVELL TARRANT WISE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, ARLINGTON, BOWIE, BRIAR, BRIDGEPORT, BURLESON, CAMERON, CARROLLTON, CISCO, CLEBURNE, CLIFTON, COMANCHE, COPPERAS COVE, DALLAS, DE LEON, DECATUR, DENTON, DUBLIN, EASTLAND, ENNIS, FLOWER MOUND, FORT HOOD, FORT WORTH, FRISCO, GAINESVILLE, GATESVILLE, GLEN ROSE, GOLDTHWAITE, GORMAN, GRANBURY, HAMILTON, HICO, HILLSBORO, JACKSBORO, KILLEEN, LAMPASAS, LEWISVILLE, MARLIN, MCKINNEY, MERIDIAN, MIDLOTHIAN, MINERAL WELLS, NOCONA, OAK TRAIL SHORES, PLANO, RANGER, ROCKDALE, STEPHENVILLE, TEMPLE, VALLEY MILLS, WACO, WAXAHACHIE, AND WEATHERFORD.