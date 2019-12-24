Employees with Sykora Family Ford prepare an estimated 3,000 pancakes free to the public during their 22nd annual pancake breakfast at the dealership in West. The holiday tradition also includes sausage, drinks and curb side service for to-go orders. About 100 people with the dealership greeted and served local residents. More than 1,500 people attended the event in 2018.
