J-Petal

315 S. University Parks Drive, Suite 120

254-230-2244

jpetalwaco.com Also on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

Price: $-$$ (see below)

Takeout: Yes.

Alcohol: No.

On the menu: Sweet and savory crepes, poke bowls, rolled Thai ice cream, specialty drinks. Crepes are gluten-free .

Good to know: Customer favorite is the J-Petal Special, a savory crepe with beef, chicken, crab and shrimp. Poke bowls feature sushi elements served over rice.

Restaurant origin: Owner Nikki Jimenez and her family opened the Waco J-Petal, the first location in Texas, on Oct. 26.

Price guide: $ — main dishes less than $10; $$ — $10 to $20; $$$ — more than $20.

