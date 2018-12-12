J-Petal
315 S. University Parks Drive, Suite 120
254-230-2244
jpetalwaco.com Also on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays
Price: $-$$ (see below)
Takeout: Yes.
Alcohol: No.
On the menu: Sweet and savory crepes, poke bowls, rolled Thai ice cream, specialty drinks. Crepes are gluten-free .
Good to know: Customer favorite is the J-Petal Special, a savory crepe with beef, chicken, crab and shrimp. Poke bowls feature sushi elements served over rice.
Restaurant origin: Owner Nikki Jimenez and her family opened the Waco J-Petal, the first location in Texas, on Oct. 26.