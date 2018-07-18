DEAR HELOISE: I use sweet pickle relish and mayonnaise for an economical tartar sauce, and make cocktail sauce from ketchup and horseradish. — Betty D., Faulkton, South Dakota
Betty, I love the homemade helpers — my mother, the original Heloise (1919-1977), would be thrilled with your thriftiness!
Let’s look at horseradish. A root vegetable, horseradish is rich, bitter and spicy. Its strong odor comes after it has been grated, primarily from the mustard oil inside.
Horseradish is used to make sauces and garnishes, and is served with roast beef and seafood. It also can be mixed with sour cream or mayonnaise for a tangy sandwich spread. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: If parents allow their children to run around a store unsupervised, they can’t get offended when store personnel ask them to stop. There are dangers, such as sharp corners, glass and other breakables, and slippery floors.
It’s not the store’s job to discipline your kids. If you don’t know how your children will behave, get a sitter! — L.E., Spring Branch, Texas
DEAR HELOISE: I bake muffins for my husband, and I substitute ingredients to make them healthier. For example:
In place of standard white flour, I substitute gluten-free flour, ground-up oatmeal, coconut flour, whole wheat flour, etc. Instead of vegetable oil, I use applesauce, coconut oil or olive oil.
I also add ingredients that increase nutritional value, such as chia seeds, chopped nuts, fruit, etc.
I enjoy your column and read it daily in the Orange County (Calif.) Register. — Sharon P., via email
P.S. I was trying to read a recipe on a package, and the print was so small that I couldn’t tell if the recipe stated 1/2 or 1/3 cup.
I took a photo of the recipe on my cellphone, enlarged it, and it was easy to decipher the quantities.
