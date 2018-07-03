DEAR HELOISE: There are some French terms in cooking that I’m not familiar with, so it makes it confusing when I see certain words, such as “bisque.” Would you explain some of the French terminology in cooking? — Wade N., Topeka, Kansas
Wade, here are some commonly used French terms:
- “Au gratin”: Dish topped with buttered crumbs or cheesy crumbs that have been oven-browned.
- “Bisque”: Usually a thick, creamy soup, but it also can be a frozen cream dessert.
- “Frappe”: Word meaning “lightly frozen.”
- “Roux”: Butter and flour cooked into a paste to thicken sauces.
— Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: I’ve discovered that food looks much better if you can “paint it” with something, such as soy sauce or Worcestershire sauce, to not only enhance the appearance, but also improve the flavor. — Mandy W., Tulare, California
DEAR HELOISE: I cleaned and reorganized my pantry in a new way. Everything was scattered everywhere, so I decided that certain areas were for pastas, and other areas were for canned vegetables or canned fruit. Then I labeled each shelf so that the rest of the family knows where everything is intended to go. It’s made finding items much easier. — Cassie M., Rocky Hill, Connecticut
DEAR HELOISE: What is white pepper made from, and is it really pepper? — Mary P., Sweetwater, Tennessee
Mary, white pepper is the inner core of the black pepper, removed either before or after the black outer shell is sun-dried.
