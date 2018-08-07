DEAR READERS: A mango is a fiber-rich, nutrient-filled tropical fruit that is an excellent source of vitamin A, potassium, vitamin B-6, vitamin C and vitamin E. Mangoes also contain a small amount of copper, which is vital in the production of red blood cells. According to recent studies, it’s believed that mangoes help to protect against breast, colon and prostate cancers. Give mangoes a try. — Heloise

DEAR HELOISE: I love your chicken tortilla soup, but I lost the recipe while spring-cleaning my house. Could you re-print it for me and anyone else who loves a nice, hearty soup? — Mercy S., Sweet Home, Oregon

Here it is:

Chicken tortilla soup

12 corn tortillas

2 onions, chopped

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 cup tomato puree

4 quarts rich chicken stock

2 cups cooked chicken, diced

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Dash each of cayenne pepper and Parmesan cheese (for garnish)

Cut the tortillas into strips and fry in oil over medium-high heat until crisp. Drain on paper towels and set aside.

Saute the onions in oil in a soup pot over medium-high heat until tender. Add the tomato puree and chicken stock. Add the chicken, cilantro and tortillas. Cook over medium heat for about 1 hour. Top each serving with a sprinkle of cayenne pepper and Parmesan cheese.

DEAR HELOISE: My aluminum pots have discolored or grown very dull. How can I shine them? — Vickie A., Storrs, Connecticut

Vickie, I would suggest a commercial cleaner made especially for aluminum, but do not use any cleaner that contains ammonia. It will pit the aluminum.

DEAR HELOISE: I repurposed a dish drainer to store my pot lids. — Merrian C., Logan, Utah

