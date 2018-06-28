DEAR ANNIE: With summer in full swing, we are preparing for and going to lots of barbecues. I am always grateful when our family is invited over for a barbecue on a nice summer night. The problem is that I’m a vegetarian. Every time we go to a friend’s barbecue, I can’t find anything to eat. I usually just politely say it’s fine and take a bun or some of the sides (if they are available). The hosts are usually understanding and accept my choice.
Last summer, we were invited to my husband’s client’s house. When I said “no, thank you” to his off-the-grill burger — in what I thought was a gracious way — he got very huffy with me. I said I am a vegetarian. And he said, “Oh, come on, it’s the Fourth of July! Have a little meat.” Thinking about what a big client this was for my husband, I said he was right and took the burger. Needless to say, I was sick all evening. I told my husband that I would never do that again, and he agreed.
Well, fast-forward to a year later, and we are invited back to the same client’s house for the Fourth. He is one of my husband’s largest clients, and my husband really feels that we should go, but I’m hesitant. I don’t want to be rude, but I also don’t want to spend the whole night with an upset stomach. — To Take One for the Team or Not
Dear TTOFTTON: You already took one for the team last year when you were sick for the entire evening because you ate meat. One option would be to bring your own veggie patty to the party. Explain to your husband’s client that you loved the way he grilled that burger last year, and tell him you would like for him to grill your veggie burger. That way, you’d be complimenting his grilling style and not insulting him while also not upsetting your stomach.
