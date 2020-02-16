ABOVE: Chuck Purvis looks at one of the 400 tulips planted in his front yard. The mild winter has allowed the flowers to blossom to the largest he has seen over the years. He has planted the colorful flowers in his front yard for over 40 years.
Staff photos — Jerry Larson
