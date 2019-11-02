The future of U.S. pork belly supplies isn’t so clear despite reports of an impending bacon shortage in 2020, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service economist.
David Anderson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, College Station, said numerous recent reports regarding a bacon shortage in 2020 could be based more on expectations than current reality.
Anderson said Chinese demand for U.S. pork has increased significantly since an outbreak of African swine flu led to large scale culling of China’s swine herd. Growing exports of half-carcasses of U.S. pork to China is fueling concerns that U.S. supplies of pork bellies, the cuts that provide bacon, may not keep up with domestic demand.
Pork belly supply on ice
Anderson said cold storage stocks of pork bellies, the cuts that produce bacon, are the highest he has on record going back to 1973. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported pork bellies in cold storage were up 34% from last year, reaching 40.7 million pounds compared to 30.4 million pounds in 2018.
“It’s also worth noting that bellies in storage is highly seasonal,” he said. “September storage is often very low.”
U.S. pork exports have increased significantly since African swine flu cut China’s herd in half over the last several months. Anderson said Chinese demand for pork hasn’t let up and led to prices so high that U.S. pork is competitive despite a 67% tariff.
Demand for pork bellies in U.S. markets has continued to grow as bacon has become a staple in many households, Anderson said.
Rollercoaster market
Anderson said cold storage holdings could indicate bacon-producing companies and restaurants are building supplies in case there is a shortage and prices begin to rise. Expectations of a shortage and subsequent price speculation, rising exports to China, the ongoing trade dispute, how African swine flu continues to affect China’s swine herd, U.S. production and stockpile levels add to the commodity’s uncertain future and ultimately market volatility.
Pork belly prices have been a “rollercoaster for a while now,” Anderson said, well before Chinese supplies became a factor.
For now, Anderson expects U.S. pork exports to China will continue to grow as the Chinese continue to deal with swine flu.
AgriLife Extension district reporters compiled the following summaries:
CENTRAL
Conditions were dry with some light showers and dropping temperatures. Some areas reported 2.5 inches of rain. Sticky field conditions due to recent rains were reported in some areas. Nearly all counties reported very short soil moisture levels. Fieldwork and small (hyphen) grain planting began, and cotton harvest was wrapping up. Producers continued planting wheat and oat fields for winter grazing and grain production. Some wheat and oat fields were emerging, while some producers were waiting for rain so they could plant. Pastures were in poor condition due to extended drought, and livestock were receiving supplemental feed. Stock tanks were closer to empty than full. Captures of fall armyworm moths were on the rise. Cattle were in good condition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.