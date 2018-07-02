Ready for tomorrow’s barbecue? How about squirrel and pond frogs? Andrew Zimmern returns to host “Bizarre Foods” (8 p.m., Travel, TV-PG), now entering its 20th season.
Over seven episodes, he will chow down on deer haggis in Scotland, the abovementioned frogs in northern Kentucky and crack open some 80-year-old World War II Army rations at a site in Belgium where the Battle of the Bulge raged in the winter of 1944-45.
In tonight’s season opener, Zimmern retraces the last 200 miles of the old Pony Express Trail, ending in Sacramento, California. Naturally, he samples the food that the old riders enjoyed (or endured), including son-of-a-gun-stew, fire-roasted duck hearts, boiled elk tongue and pine nut soup.
Something to consider while trying not to think of what’s in your July 4 hot dogs.
- What’s coming to Netflix in July? Some streaming exclusives return, including the literate and family-friendly Canadian series, “Anne With an E,” based on “Anne of Green Gables,” returning for a second season on July 6.
A Netflix original and a series that helped put the streaming service on the map, “Orange Is the New Black” returns for its sixth season on July 27.
With hundreds of offerings to choose from, not every notable series or season coming to Netflix this month is an original. Some are as “traditional television” as they come.
Season eight of “Blue Bloods” is streaming now, as is season eight of “Hawaii Five-O” and the fourth seasons of “Madam Secretary” and Hallmark’s “Good Witch.”
Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” originated on the Crackle streaming service, but arrives on Netflix for a “Freshly Brewed” season on July 6. The eighth season of Showtime’s “Shameless” arrives July 28 and Netflix’s Spanish-language crime drama “El Chapo” enters its third season on July 31.
Over on Hulu, July brings some A&E evergreens, “Hoarders” season eight and “Intervention” season 17. The just-canceled TNT fantasy “The Librarians” streams its fourth season, and seasons 13 and 14 of “Pawn Stars” also arrive this month, along with season 16 of “Project Runway.”
Lifetime’s reality series satire “UnREAL” streams its third season beginning today. The fourth season of FX’s “You’re the Worst” arrives on July 6. The Hulu original import “Harlots” streams on July 11, and the original Hulu documentary “Ballet Now” arrives on July 20.
Fans of all seven seasons of Kyra Sedgwick and “The Closer” can stream them on Amazon Prime this month. Ditto five seasons of “Damages,” starring Glenn Close and Rose Byrne. The sixth and final season of “The Americans” will be available to stream on Amazon on July 29.
- The CW forsakes its regularly scheduled programming for “Strokes of Genius” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG), a documentary about the 2008 Wimbledon match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, considered by some to be the greatest tennis match ever played.
