COLLEGE STATION — ‘Tis the season to order traditional holiday favorites from the Rosenthal Meat Center at Texas A&M University, said Ray Riley, center manager, College Station.
Riley said popular holiday meats are being seasoned and slow smoked up to the Christmas holiday.
The center’s retail store offers boneless hickory-smoked prime rib roast, briskets and spiral-sliced hams along with other items, including summer sausages and nationally renowned beef jerky, he said.
For more than 15 years, the prime rib, seasoned with salt, pepper and an array of spices and slow-cooked for eight hours, has been a staple holiday offering that has grown in popularity, Riley said.
Customers purchase more than 2 tons of prime rib from the retail shop during the holiday season.
The meat market is taking orders now, and Riley said prime ribs will be displayed in the storefront for walk-in customers through Dec. 21 for $12.99 per pound. The retail store does ship orders.
The Rosenthal Meat Center market is open to the public 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and during certain time slots on special weekends and home football games.
The retail shop also offers gift boxes that include beef sticks and jerky, beef and cheese summer sausage and wax-sealed cheddar cheese, Riley said.
The market has various cuts of beef, lamb and pork available throughout the year.
Riley said all beef products are from cattle processed at the Rosenthal Meat Center for classroom instruction, including the Beef 101 program, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service educational programs are merchandised at the center’s retail market.
Walk-in customers are welcome, Riley said, but pre-orders by phone should be made to ensure prime ribs, briskets and spiral hams are available.
For more information about the Rosenthal Meat Center, go to https://agrilife.org/rosenthal/. Make phone orders by calling 979-845-5651.