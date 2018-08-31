DEAR HELOISE: Please let your readers know that before they throw away old letters and diaries, they should give them to their grandchildren.
I’m the genealogist in my family, and these types of items are precious to us. — Rita T., Kingwood, Texas
This would be a fun end-of-summer project — perfect for the weekend!
But, as I’ve mentioned before, be sure that if it is your diary, there is nothing in it you wouldn’t want someone else to read. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: We live in a mobile home. The front door faces east and gets very hot with our summertime temperatures.
My husband thought of a solution. He went to the auto store and bought a roll of glass window cover. We put it on our storm door glass to lessen the sun’s rays. — Caroline B.H., Rootstown, Ohio
DEAR HELOISE: I’ve found a great alternative to the “cone of shame”: I carefully cut a pool noodle lengthwise, slip my dog’s collar inside and fasten the collar around his neck so I can slip two fingers in there comfortably.
This supports his head and will disallow licking of sutures, etc. My vet likes this idea. — Ricky R., via email
Readers, ask your vet if this would work for your dog or cat. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: I challenged my family to take a $20 bill into the produce section of the supermarket and come out with dinner.
It’s not easy, and we wouldn’t do it every night, but we got a nice salad, fresh cucumbers and tomatoes, and fresh corn on the cob. Delicious and healthy! — Mary T. in Dallas
DEAR HELOISE: A snack-size plastic bag with a zipper top can be used as an eyeglass case. Great for sunglasses on a beach; it keeps the sand out. — Mary H., Arlington, Virginia
