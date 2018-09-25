DEAR HELOISE: I love fresh spinach, but we like to add a few drops of vinegar to it. I serve it individually in bowls . This way, each of us in the family can put as much or as little vinegar as we want on the cooked spinach. It adds a little “zing” to an otherwise bland vegetable. — Libby H., Troutdale, Oregon
DEAR HELOISE: Some time ago, you printed a recipe for War Cake. I made it, and my husband loved it. He asked me to make one for his birthday, so would you please reprint that recipe, since I can’t find the one I had? — Courtney N. in Indiana
Courtney, here it is:
War cake
Use a medium- to large-size cooking pot/pan. Mix together 2 cups brown sugar, 2 cups hot water and 2 teaspoons shortening (or butter). Add 1/2 to 3/4 cup raisins and 1 teaspoon each of salt, cinnamon and cloves. Boil for 5 minutes after the mixture begins to bubble.
When the mixture is cold (and it must be cold), add 3 cups of flour and 1 teaspoon of baking soda that has been dissolved in a couple of teaspoons of hot water. Mix well. Pour into a greased tube pan and bake for about 1 hour at 350 to 375 F.
DEAR HELOISE: To avoid a lopsided pie shell or one that puffs up in the middle, always take a fork and poke holes in the bottom of the crust before you bake it. — Debbie L., Nome, Alaska
DEAR HELOISE: I have a recipe that calls for “crème fraîche.” I have looked for it in our local stores and cannot locate it. Is it something I can mix up myself, and what are the ingredients? — Pat B., Ada, Michigan
Ada, crème fraîche is similar to sour cream and can be used the same way. And yes, it’s something you can make at home, and it’s so simple. Just follow these instructions:
Crème fraîche
3 tablespoons buttermilk
2 cups heavy whipping cream
First, mix both ingredients together and let stand, covered, at room temperature for 8 to 10 hours. Then refrigerate it for at least 24 hours before serving. The creme fraiche has a delightful tangy flavor. — Heloise
