DEAR HELOISE: I’ve often wondered, what’s the difference between jam and jelly? — Mary H., Hammond, Indiana
Great question — let’s take a look. Most all of the parts of the fruit are used to make jam. Its texture is thicker, with pieces of real fruit, and can be crunchy with, for example, strawberry seeds. Jelly, by comparison, is made with just the juice of the fruit, so it is thinner in consistency.
Jam contains more vitamins and minerals than jelly, although each has 50 calories and no fat. Commercial jams and jellies may have added sugar in them. It really comes down to personal preference! — Heloise
P.S. Marmalade is a jam of sorts, but it’s made strictly from citrus fruits, and even can contain the ground-up peel of the fruit!
DEAR HELOISE: Here are some recycling hints:
- Plastic shower caps from hotels make great bowl covers.
- Don’t throw away chopsticks — they make great gardening stakes.
- Plastic bags from grocery stores make great dirty clothes bags while traveling. — Donald S., Ralston, Nebraska
DEAR HELOISE: Please print the “recipe” to clean copper-bottom pots. — Joan P., Lewistown, Pennsylvania
Joan, happy to! Believe it or not, a condiment can come to the rescue! Ketchup makes a good copper cleaner because of its vinegar and acid content. Rinse the pot, then rub on a small amount of ketchup topped with a sprinkling of salt, and buff in with a soft cloth. Use a damp cloth to rinse, and then dry with a clean cloth. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: My city has had a big increase in homeless people. Rather than give money to these folks, my daughter-in-law and granddaughter have made up clear zipper-top bags with small toiletry items to hand out. They keep some in the car for easy giving. — Shirley in Central California
HELLO, HELOISE: I have salon-size (big) shampoo bottles and family-size (smaller) ones, but the salon size has a pump; the family size does not.
Once I finish the salon size, I remove the pump, clip the tube to fit the family size (clipping the end at a slight angle) and put it in the family-size bottle. — Mary A., Vancouver, Washington
©2018 King Features