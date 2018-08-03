DEAR HELOISE: A dog I follow on social media loves yogurt; he laps it up as a snack — so cute! But I worry: Is it OK for a dog to eat yogurt? — Julie R., via email
Hi, Julie! Small bites of yogurt occasionally should be OK for a dog, but there are a few potential minor problems with giving a dog yogurt.
Dogs aren’t good lactose-digesters. Yogurt doesn’t have as much lactose (milk sugar) as milk does, but lactose can cause diarrhea and vomiting.
Another issue: sweeteners. A lot of sugar is not good for anybody’s diet, and artificial sweeteners may be toxic to dogs.
One more consideration: Yogurt with pieces of fruit could be a choking hazard.
Check with your veterinarian about giving dogs yogurt. A taste of yogurt should be OK for a treat! — Heloise
P.S. Greek yogurt is a high-protein option.
DEAR HELOISE: I have three pups ranging in age from 2 to 15 years old. I’ve found club soda to be wonderful at getting their stains out of the carpet. It works like magic!
Thought it would be great to share with other pup owners! — Kari C., Omaha, Nebraska
Thanks, Kari! Always blot, don’t rub, and work on the stain from the outside in. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: A helpful hint when dining out: Alert your server of any dietary restrictions you have before ordering.
Even if you don’t see an ingredient listed on the menu, chefs may have a twist to a dish that you don’t expect. They wouldn’t want to harm or upset anyone by serving the person food he or she doesn’t want to eat! — Jessica W., Manitou Springs, Colorado
