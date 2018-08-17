Pet pal
Susan L. sent a picture of her short-haired, multitoed (polydactyl) cat, Rastis. Email a picture and description of your pet pal to Heloise@Heloise.com.

DEAR HELOISE: Just a reminder: With tick season in full swing, check your pet thoroughly. I’ve found a tick on my dog’s lip, and once on an eyelid. — Lucille in Barrington, New Hampshire

Great reminder, Lucille. Tick season runs through September. The deer tick is the biggest problem when it comes to ticks — they can transmit Lyme disease.

Make sure your pets are on flea and tick preventive medication, and talk with your veterinarian about other safety precautions.

DEAR HELOISE: For cleaning your birdbath, buy a dollar toilet bowl brush. Then you don’t have to get your hands dirty, and the bowl stays clean. I read your column in the Dayton (Ohio) Daily News. — Chris, via email

HI, HELOISE: When my kids were growing up, I called leftover night “Choice Night” so it seemed like a treat, not a rerun. — Pat S., via email

DEAR HELOISE: I love the dollar store, and have these hints:

  • Purchase brightly colored hair bands to wrap up phone, electronic and appliance cords. Neat and easy to see.
  • For bring-a-dish events, purchase a plastic shoebox. It is sturdy, has a lid, and you don’t have to worry about getting your container back.

— Kimberly C., Schererville, Indiana

DEAR HELOISE: Most recipes call for creaming butter, then adding sugar and creaming together. The butter adheres to the bowl. I suggest you put the sugar into the bowl first, then add butter and cream together. No problem of having to scrape the bowl. — B. Doherty, Spring Lake, New Jersey

DEAR HELOISE: I put a cutting board inside a cookie sheet to cut a watermelon. No mess. — Mary H. in Houston

