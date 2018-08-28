DEAR HELOISE: My cake icing is usually just too thin when I make it from scratch. How can I correct this problem? — Brooke H., Seaford, Delaware
Brooke, just add a little more powdered sugar until you get the consistency you want. And speaking of cakes, the following letter has another cake question! — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: My cake always seems dry and crumbles too easily. Any hints on how to get a moist cake? — Nicole R., Dalhart, Texas
Nicole, add two additional tablespoons of oil to your cake mix, and crumbling shouldn’t be a problem. But be sure not to overbake, either.
FYI: To avoid lumpy cake mix, add the water to the bowl first, then the cake mix. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: When a recipe calls for lemon zest or grated lemon peel, I manage to turn it into mush! What am I doing wrong? — Rosalinda N., Jupiter, Florida
Rosalinda, freeze your lemon or orange peel before trying to grate it. This really simplifies the task. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: I have some very expensive, and very sharp, kitchen knives that I don’t want to just toss in a drawer. How can I store them properly to keep them sharp? — Valerie K., Preston, Idaho
Valerie, there are magnetic strips today that keep knives separated and close at hand, or you also could take an empty coffee can, fill it with rice and store your knives blade down in the rice. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: My grandmother says it’s OK to pour grease down the drain if you keep running hot water for several seconds afterward. Is that correct? — Inez G., Socorro, New Mexico
Never, ever pour grease down your drains, even if you have hot water running. If you keep flushing grease down your drain, somewhere in your future is a clogged drain and, very possibly, an expensive plumber’s bill. — Heloise
