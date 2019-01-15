Almost everyone at the Texas Capitol agrees the state should spend more money on public schools, but for House and Senate leaders, but how much is enough? On Tuesday, that became a $3 billion question.
A day after the Texas House unveiled a proposal to pump more than $7 billion in new state funds into public schools, the Texas Senate answered with a budget that would boost the state’s share of public education spending by about $4.3 billion com- pared with the previous two-year budget cycle.
The two chambers made differing suggestions about how to pay for those reforms, with the Senate favoring a big withdrawal from the state savings account to pay for leftover bills from last session, while the House recommended more modest spending from the state savings account for future expenses.
The rival proposals offer a starting point for debate between the two chambers, whose leadership has agreed on a pair of top priorities for 2019: public school funding and property tax relief.
The Senate’s budget offers up $3.7 billion for teacher pay raises, enough for Texas school districts to pay every full-time teacher an additional $5,000 per year. It also includes $2.3 billion to pay for property tax relief, if lawmakers agree to pass reforms that decrease the need for the unpopular “Robin Hood” system, which requires property-wealthy school districts to subsidize poorer ones. In Texas, state funding supplements local property taxes to pay for most public school costs.
After accounting for increased property tax collections, that $6 billion comes out to about a $4.3 billion boost toward public education in 2020-2021, compared with the 2018-2019 cycle.
“Our commitment to fiscal responsibility is paying major dividends, affording us an opportunity to secure the Texas miracle for generations to come,” state Sen. Jane Nelson, a Flower Mound Republican and the senate’s chief budget writer, said in a statement. “This budget makes targeted investments in education, including a well-deserved pay raise for Texas teachers, and continues our work on transportation, mental health and other key priorities.”
The House budget, by contrast, offered up a whopping $9 billion in state revenue as an incentive for lawmakers to pass unspecified school finance reforms, which must in part “be used to provide property tax relief” but could also boost funds for early childhood education, special education and teacher pay. After accounting for property tax growth, the House budget would increase state funds for public education by about $7.1 billion compared with the 2018-2019 cycle.
The Senate budget would spend about $243 billion overall over two years. That’s about $4 billion less than the $247 billion House budget allocated. Bonnen, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and their lieutenants in the respective chambers will spend the coming months debating how to reconcile those differences. The end result will be the two-year budget for 2020 and 2021, which is the only item lawmakers are required to pass before the legislative session concludes in May.