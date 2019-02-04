Waco, TX (76701)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies in the evening with isolated thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.