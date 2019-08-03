Willie Little, 72, of San Saba, saddles her horse before the start of the barrel racing heat at the Texas Senior Pro Rodeo at the Extraco Events Center. Little, who’s been riding since her early years, said the rodeo, marking its 41st year, offers people a place to compete on a high level. The two-day event features more than 150 riders between 40 years old and mid 80s. Riders can also earn prize money, awards and points for the year. The rodeo, which hasn’t been to Waco recently, will travel throughout greater Central Texas, including Hamilton, Sequin and Groesbeck.
Staff photos by
Rod Aydelotte