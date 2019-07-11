An editing error omitted the local band listings for the week in Thursday’s Access Waco section. Here are the omitted listings:
Texas Heartbeat, 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Dustin Terral, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Alamo Basement, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery, 708 Austin Ave.
Sami Brown, 8 p.m. Friday, Blue Dog Wine & Martini Bar, 2004 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The Derailers, 8:30 p.m. Friday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Ed Leonard, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Damon Gray, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-Bar-J Dancehall, 31727 W. State Highway 84, McGregor.
Bubba Westly, 10 p.m. Saturday, Smiley’s Country Club, 412 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Out Of The Blue (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean Duo (country), 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Taqueria #15, 10207 China Spring Road, China Spring.