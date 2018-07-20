With a heat wave sweeping the state, Texans’ demand for power broke records two days in a row this week, prompting the state’s electric grid operator — which predicted the scenario months ago — to offer assurances that the electric sector “is doing what they can to keep the power on for consumers.”
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said in a statement Friday that it “has issued an advisory to power companies in advance of the extreme heat anticipated over the weekend and into next week.” That came as the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning or heat advisory for almost the entire state. Friday’s high temperature was expected to reach 107 degrees in Dallas, 104 degrees in Austin and 100 degrees in Houston.
“Our grid operators and electricity providers are working around the clock to ensure consumers stay cool and safe,” ERCOT’s statement said.
So how concerned should Texans be that the power — i.e. air conditioning — will go out at a time of year when they need it most?
Not very, said University of Texas at Austin energy guru Michael Webber, deputy director of the university’s Energy Institute, although he said it’s still concerning enough that customers should do their part to decrease their electricity usage.
In Texas, residential customers account for almost half of peak demand.
Until Wednesday, the highest demand had ever gotten was 71,110 megawatts in August 2016 — 48.6 percent of which was residential usage. That was topped on Wednesday and again on Thursday when it reached an all-time-high of 73,259 megawatts between 4 and 5 p.m., according to ERCOT, which delivers power to some 24 million Texans.
“We fully expect to keep hitting new demand records as summer 2018 continues,” ERCOT said in a statement on Wednesday. It predicted as much in March, when it warned that delayed power supply projects and the closure of three major coal-fired power plants would contribute to “tight operating reserves” and sky-high power prices at times.
Webber said the public is generally bad at heeding the calls from grid operators and utilities to turn up the temperature on their thermostats, flick off unnecessary lights in the middle of the day and wait until the evening to run dishwashers and clothes dryers.
If everyone in the state took those measures, Webber said, it would make a big difference — especially with continued population and economic growth. That has driven demand, although Webber said it hasn’t increased nearly as much as anticipated thanks to energy efficiency initiatives.