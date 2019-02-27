Back to school, Don Jr.
On Feb. 11, Donald Trump Jr. shared his divisive thoughts about our nation’s educators: “I love seeing some young conservatives because I know it’s not easy. Keep up that fight. Bring it to your schools. You don’t have to be indoctrinated by these loser teachers that are trying to sell you on socialism from birth… Because you can think for yourselves, they can’t.”
If Jr. desires to begin a conversation about the state of education in our nation, perhaps he should address the inherent inequity in our education system. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, is tackling the issues of school finance reform, teacher pay raises and property-tax relief. Abbott hopes to increase spending on education, lessen limits on how schools can spend money, raise pay for teachers and ease skyrocketing property taxes. His reason? Only forty percent of third-graders are reading at the appropriate grade level. It might be a stretch, then, to imagine them reading Marx and Engels.
Perhaps Jr. should learn of the big issues facing teachers. Our property tax-funded system of education inherently disadvantages kids in low-income areas. In our own city, Waco Independent School District fights school closures, while Midway ISD expands. Waco ISD works to provide three meals a day for students who otherwise wouldn’t get them; 1,000 of the 15,000 students in Waco ISD are homeless. Waco ISD struggles with retaining teachers; the district has to hire 25 percent of its workforce every year.
It’s safe to say these teachers aren’t concerned with indoctrinating their students so much as feeding, housing and providing quality education to students without the proper budget. Donald Trump Jr.’s remarks are ignorant and dangerous; education must remain a bipartisan issue.
Nikki Thompson, Waco
Who did what to whom?
Journalists used to be interested in the five elements of a story: The who, what, when, where and why of it all were impartially reported on. Now it seems the W’s are cherry-picked to fit the media’s correctness mold. What and why are easily overlooked if who we see is a tribally attired elderly Indian facing a “smirking” young white man sporting a MAGA hat. Everything but the who is insignificant when the reporting victim of a hate crime is a gay black man. What and why are moot points if the who’s are a police officer and a writhing detainee screaming accusations of hate and abuse.
Jump ahead: The only candidate fitting the media’s mold would be a millennial transgender or gay female of color. We could have a very effective and successful candidate-turned-president embodying any or all of these identities. Or not. Go back to the 5 W’s. Could we trust the media to fully vet and report on their candidate or would the who reign over all? Let the last and continuing election coverage be your guide.
Juanita Case, Hewitt