Whether in public schools, charter schools or universities private and public, last week’s start of classes represents more than the end of summer. The return of students to studies represents another opportunity for educators and, to a degree, society to ensure the next generation turns out a little better than ours. Given the often hostile, increasingly resourceful and downright competitive world students will face, our most critical duty in life is preparing them as best we can.
So let’s wish teachers, professors and scholars our best as they sort out what’s important for the next generation to know — and let’s hope they make lessons not only engaging but interactive when appropriate. And while we’re challenging teachers to better challenge their young charges, let’s be mindful of our roles as parents and guardians. Let’s inspire our children to read more and play video games less. Let’s challenge them with lively dinner-table conversations that nourish and invigorate all minds gathered. And let’s help them when they go awry.
If students are learning history, let’s make sure they gain a strong appreciation for the integrity of our nation’s best leaders, especially George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Few global historians dispute the strong character of these giants among men, even before they were chosen to lead the United States in difficult and uncertain times. While most of us won’t face the challenges these men did, their leadership skills, their compassion and foresight, their sense of civic duty and diligence can benefit each of us in our lives here and now.
If students are learning about the world around them, let’s make sure they understand why civilizations become great and why civilizations fail. Enough civilizations have gone through this cycle for those of us in latter-day times to easily grasp rise-and-fall lessons. This should include the failure of many great civilizations to plan for tomorrow — and the unfortunate fact many great powers gradually cast off the founding principles that once made them great. How many civilizations died from within before some foreign enemy finished them off?
And let’s make sure the next generation has a stronger attachment to science in all its bewildering and wonderful disciplines — even, yes, such controversial subjects as how complicated carbon cycles actually work on this lonely planet and why such lessons are relevant in a world growing warmer by the day. Let’s spend time explaining how certain agricultural products are closely connected to the survival of insects that might otherwise rate little concern from us. There is greatness even in the smallest things about us.
Prayer in school? Sure, it has its place, too, though differently in each educational setting. Students would benefit greatly from also knowing not only how the Bible was assembled but why some writings were included, others were not, and the enthralling history of the church, including its many schisms and triumphs. They would benefit, too, in understanding not only striking differences between world religions but shared values defying the rhetoric of our times. Somewhere amidst all this, the next generation just might rise above ours in deed and intent. We can only hope.