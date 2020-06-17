NEW YORK — Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.
In 2017, the Minneapolis-based company had set a goal to gradually increase hourly wages from $10 to $15 by the end of 2020. The last time Target permanently increased pay was in June 2019 when it raised hourly pay to $13. Starting in mid-March, Target gave a temporary $2 wage bump to part-time and full-time workers as a reward for working under the crush of orders from stay-at-home shoppers.
The pay hike affects roughly 275,000 Target workers, the retailer said.
With these changes, Target said it will have invested nearly $1 billion more this year in its workers than it did last year. That also includes a $200 bonus to its workers payable at the end of July that it also announced Wednesday. This is on top of bonuses of $250 to $1,500 paid out in April to 20,000 hourly store team leaders who oversee individual departments in Target stores.
Target said it is also offering free access to virtual doctor visits for all employees through year-end, regardless of whether they currently subscribe to a Target health care plan. It also announced additional extensions of COVID-19 benefits including a 30-day paid leave for workers who are 65 or older, pregnant or those with underlying medical conditions.
Construction rebound
US home construction rebounded 4.3% in May after steep declines caused by shutdowns due to COVID-19.
The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that new homes were started at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 974,000 last month after steep declines in April and March. However, construction activity remains 23.2% below last year’s pace.
Home builders are hoping that as the nation reopens, housing will post a strong recovery, helped by super-low mortgage rates. Industry analysts caution that the fledgling rebound could be derailed if infections spike again, causing potential buyers to put off looking for a new home.
Hot spots are popping up in regions of the country where building activity is increasing, but not in the South, where housing starts slid.
Applications for building permits, a good indication of future activity, rose a sizable 14.4% in May to an annual rate of 1.22 million units.
The report showed that construction of new single-family homes was up 5.4% while construction of apartments with five units or more rose 16.9%.
Construction was up a huge 69.8% in the West and 12.8% in the Northeast but housing starts fell 16% in the South, the biggest market for home construction, and were down 1.5% in the Midwest.
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo survey of builder confidence released Tuesday showed a record jump of 21 points in June to a reading of 58. Any reading above 50 indicates a positive market.
However, analysts cautioned that the rebound in housing may not come as quickly as the industry is hoping.
“We look for strong demand, improving homebuilder confidence and an ongoing shortage of supply to support growth in housing starts over the rest of the year, but we still expect starts to be down on average across 2020 overall,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics.
T-Mobile outage
The head of the U.S. communications regulator said T-Mobile’s nationwide, hours-long outage Monday was “unacceptable” and that the Federal Communications Commission will investigate.
T-Mobile, one of the country’s three largest cellphone service providers, said it had a “voice and text wireless issue” that began around noon EDT Monday. The company said at 1 a.m. Tuesday that all problems had been resolved.
The company blamed an internet-traffic issue that caused problems with its network for the outage.
AT&T and Verizon both said their networks were operating normally. But calls between their customers and T-Mobile customers could have run into trouble because of T-Mobile’s issues, creating the impression of a widespread communications failure.
The FCC has fined telecom companies in the past for network outages.
T-Mobile paid a $17.5 million fine for two nationwide service outages on the same day in 2014, which together lasted three hours and prevented customers from being able to call 911, which was also a public safety concern in this case.
