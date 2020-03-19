Waco police Officer Jeremy Angel (right) hands out an ice cream bar for a young child Thursday. Angel initially bought ice cream to comfort a group of children involved in an unrelated call in East Waco and went to get more as he saw other children out and about with school canceled. He ended up buying 116 ice cream bars, using his own money, to share with residents around the area.
