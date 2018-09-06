DEAR HELOISE: I’ve traveled a lot over the past 50 years, and I’m glad I did. It’s been educational, fun and rewarding in so many ways.
However, I hear people today say, “Someday we’ll get to Paris, after the kids grow up” or “Someday I want to see the Grand Canyon.” Why wait? Save up and go. Pick a day of departure and work toward that day. Put money aside, get the grandparents to baby-sit the kids, take your vacation time and go. If you don’t, “someday” you’ll regret it. — Leo K., Naples, Florida
DEAR HELOISE: In a recent letter, Claire H. was right about walking. It’s the easiest form of exercise, and inexpensive. I’m 71 years young, and my goal this year is to walk/run/jog at least 3,000 miles. Through April, I’m on target to hit 3,400 miles if I keep up my current pace. My weight has gone from 212 pounds to 177 pounds, and I feel great! Set reachable daily goals and just do it. — Dan C., Anaheim, California
DEAR HELOISE: During special occasions such as Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, I found a way to keep children out of the kitchen and keep them busy and quiet. I buy thin, white cardboard at a craft store and cut it up into place mat sizes. I write each child’s name in the upper right-hand corner, then hand out markers, crayons and pencils, and have each of them draw their idea of the holiday on the place mat. Then I use those place mats on the children’s table. — Amy W., Lincoln, Nebraska
DEAR HELOISE: My fiance and I are planning an evening wedding, where cocktails will be served. The problem is that we would rather not have infants and toddlers at this event, mainly because of the hour and the inclusion of alcohol. How can we gracefully ask guests to leave the little ones home with a sitter? — Lauren R., via email
Lauren, first, on both the outer and inner envelope, write only the names of those invited, such as “Mr. and Mrs. John Smith.” If the invitation does not say “plus family” or list the names of the children, then they are NOT included. If, on the return card, they add “and children,” call them and explain that children are not invited due to the hour of the wedding and lack of accommodations for children. — Heloise
