How to deal with the scourge of feral hogs, recently blamed in the death of a Texas woman, is among the topics for discussion at the upcoming Blackland Income Growth conference at the Waco Convention Center.
A session titled “Feral Hog Control” will unfold during a breakout session at the event scheduled Jan. 14-15. This is the 58th BIG Conference, which is sponsored by Texas A&M Agrilife Extension and deals with beef, grain and cotton production, wildlife control, horticulture and land management.
BIG also awards scholarships to outstanding 4-H members in the region.
Shane McLellan, extension agent for the zone that includes McLennan County, said feral hogs continue to wreak havoc on farmers and ranchers locally.
Rooting hogs rendered useless a 150-foot row of corn test-planted near Downsville. He said the corn had been planted as part of a hybrid variety trial. Hogs weighed into a plot near the edge of the testing plot, knocking down stalks, consuming the corn, and making measuring the yield impossible.
“We had to throw that variety out,” said McLellan.
McLellan said the critters have become a nuisance countywide, particularly in moist areas near creeks and rivers, and suburban areas have not gone untouched. He said his office received complaints about roving hogs digging up yards in the Lorena city limits and in the Woodway area.
Unfortunately, finding an effective poison to be used in bait that would pose no threat to livestock or waterways has proven difficult. Such products must be approved by the Environmental Protection Agency and Texas Department of Agriculture, said McLellan, and must not harm non-targeted animals such as raccoons, deer and cattle. Rules that might well serve Central Texas, he said, might prove risky to black bears in Davis Mountains State Park.
Kaput, a warfarin-based bait that once held promise for feral hog control in Texas, drew fire from both agriculture and animal advocacy groups. Farmers and ranchers expressed concern about the lingering death Kaput caused, allowing hogs to stagger onto adjoining property before dying.
It now is not approved for use in Texas, McLellan said.
Gene Hall, longtime director of communications for the Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau, recently published online an editorial lamenting the growing feral hog problem. He referenced the Nov. 25 death of an Anahuac woman, a caregiver attacked by feral hogs in the front yard of her elderly client’s home in Chambers County.
“The scary thing about last week’s attack is that it occurred within a town. Wild hogs are no longer just a farm problem,” Hall wrote.
“Estimates peg numbers of feral hogs in Texas at between 2 and 4 million. Those guesses are nearly 15 years old and wrong. They are prolific breeders. By my own arithmetic, I believe there could be more than 6 million,” said Hall in his editorial. He went on to say the new law allowing the hunting of feral hogs without a license will not put a dent in the population.
“Let’s get an updated, realistic expert estimate of numbers, so we might know just how big a problem we have,” Hall continued.
“This first death likely won’t be the last,” he concluded.
Featured speaker at this year’s conference is Jeff Hyde, director of the Agrilife Extension Service. He oversees agency programming in agriculture and natural resources, family and community health, 4-H and youth development and community economic development. He earned his doctorate and master’s degrees in agricultural economics from Purdue University.
Conference registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Waco Convention Center, Franklin Avenue at University Parks Drive, and the $25 fee includes lunch.
Attendees wanting to renew their applicator license from the Texas Department of Agriculture may attend classes on Jan. 15. Fees range from $60 to $75 for private applicator training, including lunch.
Those desiring to pre-register are asked to call 757-5180.
