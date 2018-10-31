WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is proposing to ease requirements for holding capital and cash for U.S. banks that are big, but not as big as the Wall Street mega-banks.
The Fed’s proposal issued Wednesday is the latest move by federal regulators to relax government oversight of financial firms in line with President Donald Trump’s objectives.
The Fed governors, by a 3-1 vote, put out the proposals for public comment. They also are looking to ease the schedule for the agency’s “stress tests” for banks, based on their size and risk.
Fed officials are aiming to relax rules implemented under the 2010 law enacted in response to the financial crisis that pushed the economy into the Great Recession.
Gov. Lael Brainard, the only Fed board member not appointed by Trump, was the dissenting vote. She warned that the moves would raise the risk of another taxpayer bailout of big banks.
A new law enacted in May dismantled a chunk of the Dodd-Frank rules framework for banks installed to prevent a recurrence of the 2008 crisis. The Republican-led legislation was aimed at helping small and medium-sized banks, including community banks and credit unions. It multiplied by five — to $250 billion — the level of assets at which banks are deemed so big that if one were to fail it would create major havoc. Those banks are subject to stricter capital and planning requirements.
The new law meant that regulations and oversight were eased on more than two dozen financial institutions with assets between $100 billion and $250 billion, including BB&T Corp., SunTrust Banks, Fifth Third Bancorp and American Express.
Hiring robust, wages up
WASHINGTON — U.S. companies added jobs in October at the healthiest pace in eight months, and wages rose by the most in a decade, the latest evidence of the durable strength of the U.S. job market.
Businesses added 227,000 jobs in October, according to a private survey, a sign that businesses can still find workers even with the unemployment rate striking 49-year lows.
Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that employers added jobs in manufacturing, retail, and professional services such as engineering. October’s hiring was the strongest in eight months.
The unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in September, the lowest level since 1969. Businesses are staffing up at a rapid pace in response to healthy consumer spending and strong economic growth.
That is forcing more companies to raise pay to attract and keep workers. A separate report Wednesday showed that wages and salaries for private-sector workers rose 3.1 percent from a year earlier. That was the largest annual gain in more than a decade.
A measure of compensation that includes benefits and covers all workers, including government employees, rose 2.8 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, the Labor Department report said.