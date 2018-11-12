Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY... * TEMPERATURE...WIDESPREAD FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING. LOWS WILL DROP INTO THE LOWER 20S NORTHWEST OF THE METROPLEX. MID 20S TO NEAR 30 CAN BE EXPECTED ELSEWHERE. * IMPACTS...SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS WILL BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO THE FREEZING CONDITIONS AND SHOULD BE BROUGHT INDOORS OR PROTECTED. IF SPRINKLERS ARE LEFT ON, FREEZING OF WATER ON SIDEWALKS AND ROADS WILL LIKELY OCCUR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS THAT THE SEASON'S FIRST EPISODE OF SUB- FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE LIKELY TO OCCUR. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL SENSITIVE PLANTS AND RESIDENTS ARE ADVISED TO PROTECT TENDER VEGETATION. AUTOMATIC SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD ALSO BE TURNED OFF TO AVOID CREATING ICE PATCHES ON NEARBY ROADS, DRIVEWAYS, AND SIDEWALKS. &&