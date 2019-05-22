DETROIT — A new automatic lane-change feature of Tesla’s Autopilot system doesn’t work well and could be a safety risk to drivers, according to tests performed by Consumer Reports.
The magazine and website tested “Navigate on Autopilot” and found it less competent than human drivers, cutting off other cars without leaving enough space.
Senior Director of Auto Testing Jake Fisher said in a statement Wednesday that the system doesn’t appear to react to brake lights or turn signals, and it can’t anticipate what other drivers will do. “It’s incredibly nearsighted,” Fisher says. “You constantly have to be one step ahead of it.”
CR says automakers should be required to make public validated evidence of a new system’s safety before releasing it on public roads.
The tests raise more questions about the safety of Tesla’s Autopilot system and CEO Elon Musk’s statement that Tesla will have fully self-driving vehicles ready sometime next year. Last week, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said that Autopilot was in use in a March crash that killed a man in Delray Beach, Florida. Neither the driver nor the system stopped for a tractor-trailer turning left across the path of the Tesla Model 3 in a crash that was similar to one in 2016 that killed a driver near Gainesville, Florida.
In response, Tesla said that drivers who use Navigate on Autopilot properly have traveled millions of miles and safely executed millions of automated lane changes. The company says drivers must opt for the system by selecting Navigate for Autopilot, which replaces the default setting that requires a driver to confirm a lane change by pushing the turn signal lever. When drivers choose the system, they are warned that it does not make the vehicle autonomous and that they have to remain in control, the company said.
In April, Tesla announced a software update that enabled Navigate on Autopilot, and Consumer Reports tested its Model 3 after the update. The magazine said it drove on highways across Connecticut, where its test track is located. Multiple testers reported that the system cut too closely in front of other cars and passed other vehicles on the right of a divided highway with two lanes in each direction.
A Connecticut law enforcement official told the magazine that passing on the right was improper in the state and could bring a ticket. In addition, the system also didn’t return to the right lane after passing, which also could draw a traffic citation in the state, the magazine said.
”Tesla is showing what not to do on the path toward self-driving cars: release increasingly automated driving systems that aren’t vetted properly,” said David Friedman, a former acting administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration who now is vice president of advocacy at Consumer Reports.
Tesla shares closed Wednesday down 6 percent at $192.73, the lowest level since late 2016. They are down 42 percent so far this year.
Facial recognition
NEW YORK — Despite pressure from civil rights groups, activist investors and its own employees, Amazon said Wednesday that shareholders at an annual meeting in Seattle voted against proposals related to two major social issues: climate change and facial recognition technology.
The two proposals on facial recognition had asked Amazon to stop selling its technology to government agencies, saying that it could be used to invade people’s privacy and target minorities.
Earlier this month, San Francisco banned the use of facial recognition software by police and other city departments. Amazon has defended the facial recognition technology, saying that it helps law enforcement catch criminals, find missing people and prevent crime.
The climate change proposal, backed by more than 7,600 Amazon employees, pushed the company to release a detailed plan on how it will curb its use of fossil fuels that power its data centers and planes that ship its packages.
After the shareholding meeting in Seattle Wednesday, the employees said that they plan to continue to put pressure on Amazon to do more to reduce its impact on climate change. Amazon said it already has plans to release its carbon footprint later this year and has been working to cut shipping emissions.
Amazon did not release shareholder vote totals on Wednesday, but said it will release them later this week in a government filing.
Southwest contract
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines mechanics have approved a five-year contract that adds up to a 20% raise.
Dallas-based Southwest on Tuesday announced the tentative agreement with about 2,400 workers represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association. Both sides in March announced they’d reached a tentative deal.
The agreement, which also calls for $160 million in bonuses, comes after six years of negotiations. Union officials say 94% of workers voted in favor of the proposal.
Siri sexist?
NEW YORK — Are the female voices behind Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa amplifying gender bias around the world?
The United Nations thinks so.
A report released Wednesday by the UN’s culture and science organization raises concerns about what it describes as the “hardwired subservience” built into default female-voiced assistants operated by Apple, Amazon, Google and Microsoft.
The report is called “I’d Blush If I Could.” It’s a reference to an answer Apple’s Siri gives after hearing sexist insults from users. It says it’s a problem that millions of people are getting accustomed to commanding female-voiced assistants that are “servile, obedient and unfailingly polite,” even when confronted with harassment from humans.
The agency recommends tech companies stop making digital assistants female by default and program them to discourage gender-based insults and abusive language.