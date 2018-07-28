After teaching for 36 years in the Rio Grande Valley, Rosalva Reyna looked at her pension and health plan in July 2016 and decided she could live a comfortable life and finally retire.
Reyes thought “no more work.” But that quickly changed, she said.
“At this point. I’m seriously considering going back to work,” Reyna said. “A retired teacher going back to work — so I can pay my medical [bills].”
Texas has a number of retired teachers now worried that their pensions may be lowered next year. The state’s Teacher Retirement System board voted on Friday to lower the expected rate of return on investments, meaning the state is predicting it will earn less money to use for benefits. Retired educators said they are now looking to the Legislature to make sure more funding is secured for the TRS pension fund in light of Friday’s vote.
At a time when the cost of living is rising, retired teachers are trying to survive within their fixed incomes — which has been difficult, according to several retired teachers who testified at the board meeting. The board’s decision to lower the expected rate of return on investments could signal a potential decrease in pension benefits and contribution rates, which are set by the Legislature — and retirees are looking to lawmakers to help offset the new expected rate, said Monty Exter of the Association of Texas Professional Educators.
“The burden is now on the Texas Legislature to step up and provide the necessary funding to ensure actuarial soundness of the pension fund and give educators peace of mind that they will not face cuts in their pensions,” Exter said.
The decision to lower the rate was based on estimates from financial experts who predicted how the rates would operate in future economic situations. Exter acknowledged that the board had a “fiduciary duty” to make decision on the fund based on advice from experts.
“We have looked at a variety of forecasts,” said Brian Guthrie, TRS’s executive director. Guthrie added that it’s the board’s responsibility to look at what actions to be take in light of updated financial forecasts, a system of determining how current and future fiscal situations could impact policy and other decisions.