WACO — The Texas Water Resources Institute, or TWRI, will host a watershed coordinator roundtable Jan. 31 in Waco for water and natural resource professionals.
The free event will be from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Texas Farm Bureau Conference and Training Center, 7410 Fish Pond Road.
Coordinators said the training is part of the institute’s Texas Watershed Planning Program for individuals interested in or responsible for watershed protection and restoration.
The roundtable will include updates from representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board and Texas A&M Forest Service, along with presentations on watershed protection planning, implementation and outreach.
“These roundtables provide a forum for watershed coordinators where they can develop interactive solutions to common watershed issues faced throughout the state and receive program updates on a variety of issues,” said Nathan Glavy, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program specialist for TWRI, College Station.
Attendees may bring their own lunch, or a catered lunch is available for $10. RSVP is required, and participants may register at http://bit.ly/2F6EzcZ.
More information can be found at http://watershedplanning.tamu.edu/ or by contacting Glavy at nathan.glavy@ag.tamu.edu.
This program is managed by the Texas Water Resources Institute and is funded through a Clean Water Act Section 319(h) nonpoint source grant provided by the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board and EPA.