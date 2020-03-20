A 50-year-old Bellmead woman was arrested Friday morning after police believe she stabbed her roommate in the arm during an argument at their home, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Kimberly Miller was arrested shortly after 9:40 a.m., when police were called to her home in the 1300 block of Old Dallas Road. When police arrived, they found Miller’s 57-year-old roommate with a stab wound to her arm, Kinsey said.
Emergency responders took the injured roommate to a local hospital for treatment. Kinsey said officers described the roommate’s injury as not life-threatening.
Police arrested Miller on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Before she was booked into custody, Miller had an unrelated medical incident and was taken to a local medical facility, authorities said. She remained under medical care Friday evening, authorities said.
Meth dealing arrest
A Waco man arrested Tuesday on local charges alleging he sold methamphetamine to an undercover detective in the fall is also facing a federal drug conspiracy charge outlined in an indictment unsealed Thursday.
Waco detectives got two warrants charging Gustavo Alfonso Fuentes, 56, with first-degree felony delivery of a controlled substance after he sold meth to undercover officers at a North Waco apartment in September and again in October, an arrest affidavit states.
Fuentes sold about 27.28 grams for $380 on Sept. 18 and about 13.86 grams for $180 on Oct. 8, according to the affidavit. In both instances, tests confirmed the substance was methamphetamine, police reported.
Police got two felony warrants for Fuentes last month and arrested him at his apartment Tuesday afternoon.
He was initially booked into McLennan County Jail with bond listed at $100,000.
On Thursday, federal officials unsealed an indictment charging Fuentes and six others with felony conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. The charge is based on alleged activity in Central Texas in May.
Fuentes remained in federal custody Friday evening, authorities said.
Inmates released
About 80 McLennan County Jail inmates accused of nonviolent misdemeanor crimes were released from custody by Friday on personal recognizance bonds.
The releases are intended to reduce the jail population and limit the potential spread of COVID-19. Jail administrator Maj. Ricky Armstrong said local judges agreed to release about 80 inmates in accordance with guidance issued this week by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
The release from custody does not change the charges against the defendants, Armstrong said. They still will be required to show up for court dates and comply with other bond conditions.
On Wednesday, the same day he announced measures to release certain misdemeanor inmates, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara sent a letter to local law enforcement agencies requesting they limit or delay arrests for most nonviolent misdemeanor offences.
As of Friday evening, there were 662 inmates in McLennan County Jail, down from 699 Wednesday, and 485 in the Jack Harwell Detention Center, down from 506 Wednesday.
Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said police will continue taking subjects to jail if a warrant has been issued for their arrest, regardless of the level of crime, because warrants are court orders signed by judges.
Officials said it is unclear how long the temporary policies will remain in place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.