A Waco man on Sunday fled the scene of a traffic stop and was arrested after Woodway Public Safety Department officers tackled him and reportedly confiscated 59 tablets of ecstasy and 2 grams of marijuana from the car, Woodway Public Safety Assistant Chief Larry Adams said.
Kenneth Ray Ervin Jr., 39, fled on foot from the 8900 block of South Woodway Drive around 8:35 p.m. Sunday when Woodway officers were searching the vehicle, which was pulling a trailer, Adams said.
Officers made the stop because the trailer had defective tail lamps, and the two occupants of the vehicle consented to a search, officials said. Adams said Ervin, the passenger, gave a fictitious name and date of birth to officers, then ran north toward U.S. Highway 84 and across two lanes.
Officers attempted to use a stun gun on Ervin, but the probes struck his clothes but not his skin, he said. An officer was able to chase Ervin down and take him into custody.
They arrested him on charges of evading arrest on foot, failure to identify, possession of a controlled substance greater than 4 grams, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and a parole violation warrant.
He is in McLennan County Jail in lieu of $41,000.
High-speed chase
A McGregor man was arrested Sunday after he was accused of evading a traffic stop and leading Woodway officers on a high-speed chase, Woodway Public Safety Department Assistant Chief Larry Adams said.
Parker Riley Watts, 20, was driving a vehicle 81 mph in a 60 mph zone in the 24000 block of Highway 84 around 4:35 p.m. when a Woodway officer attempted to pull him over, according to Adams.
Watts allegedly made a U-turn, fleeing from the officer at a high rate of speed and running a red light at the intersection of Highway 84 and Speegleville Road.
The officer discontinued the pursuit when Watts pulled into the Meadowland Estates neighborhood, Adams said, and the officer obtained the license plate number.
Soon afterward, officers located the vehicle and in Harris Creek neighborhood and took Watts into custody.
He was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, along with two bond forfeiture warrants.
He remained in McLennan County Jail Monday in lieu of $36,000 bond.