CORSICANA, Texas — Investigators in North Texas say a woman, her estranged husband and her sister have died in gunfire blamed on him.
Corsicana police say three children escaped through a window during Friday night’s domestic dispute.
Police Chief Robert Johnson says dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman reporting that her sister and brother-in-law were arguing and he had a gun. Police say 28-year-old Nancy Castillo managed to get three children — ages 7 and younger — out of the home through a window.
Police believe 36-year-old Rosalio Mendoza fatally shot his wife, 27-year-old Vanesa Mendoza, and Castillo, then killed himself.
Authorities didn’t immediately release more details about the children.
Boil order led to spike in Austin recycling
AUSTIN — Austin’s recycling center became overwhelmed by a spike in recycled plastic items in the weeks after the city ended its boil-water notice following flooding that filled lakes with silt, mud and debris.
Austin Resource Recovery saw the number of recyclables collected in October increase 8.7 percent from the same month last year, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The center’s data show November’s recyclables jumped 5 percent from the previous year.
Austin officials told residents on Oct. 22 to boil their tap water before drinking it after rain and flooding overloaded water treatment plants’ capacity. The notice led panicked residents to clear grocery stores out of plastic water bottles and jugs before the city lifted the order Oct. 28.
Austin handed out roughly 626,000 gallons of bottled water over four days.
Execution set for man in dragging death
JASPER — A white man condemned for the 1998 dragging death of a black man in East Texas has been scheduled for execution next year.
John William King faces lethal injection April 24. District Judge Craig Mixson signed the execution order Friday.
The U.S. Supreme Court in October denied an appeal for King, who claimed he had ineffective lawyers during his capital murder trial.
King was one of three white men convicted in the June 1988 death of James Byrd Jr. The victim was chained to a pickup truck and dragged along a road near Jasper, about 125 miles northeast of Houston.
A second man convicted in Byrd’s death has been executed. The third man is serving life in prison.
$14M in federal grants to fund new buses
BRYAN — Riders of some public buses in central and east Texas will be getting new wheels thanks to $14 million in federal grants.
The Eagle reported Sunday that the Brazos Transit District plans to use replace its current fleet of Bryan-College Station buses. New Texas A&M University Transportation Services buses also will be purchased through the grant awarded this month.
District CEO John McBeth says the funds will be used to buy 12 new diesel buses. The plan also includes retiring 20 Texas A&M diesel buses.
The replacements will include 17 diesel buses and three buses powered by electricity. Current 28-foot Brazos Transit District buses will be replaced with 35-foot models.
McBeth says it could take 18 months before the new buses are operating in the district serving 16 Texas counties.