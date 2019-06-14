A 23-year-old driver suspected in hitting and killing a McGregor man who was walking to work last week was arrested in Bell County late Thursday afternoon.
Bailey Rose Carlson, of Temple, turned herself in at Bell County Jail as McGregor police investigated the death of Kayn Kemp, 26, of McGregor. Kemp was hit while walking to work at Ferguson Enterprises Inc., police reported.
Police initially reported a Ford F-150 pickup hit Kemp at about 9:40 p.m. June 6 while he was walking in the 2100 block of South Highway 317. The impact killed Kemp, and the pickup left the scene, police reported.
Carlson remained in Bell County Jail on Friday on a second-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid involving a death. Her bond was listed at $150,000.
Sexual abuse of child
A 36-year-old man accused of molesting a 7-year-old girl multiple times last year in Robinson was arrested Thursday in the Limestone County town of Coolidge on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, an arrest affidavit states.
Jorge Carabajal, of Waco, was arrested after Robinson police took a report in October about a child who claimed she was sexually abused at a Robinson home, the affidavit states. The girl reported during two interviews that Carabajal molested her multiple times over a period of 30 days or more, according to the affidavit.
Police interviewed Carabajal about the allegations, and he denied any type of sexual abuse or misconduct with the girl, according to the affidavit.
“On Jan. 29, 2019, Carabajal came to the Robinson P.D. to discuss the case without being scheduled to,” the affidavit states. “He still claims his innocence.”
Police got a first-degree felony warrant Feb. 7 charging Carabajal with continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was arrested in Coolidge before he was transferred to McLennan County Jail on Thursday.
He remained in custody Friday with bond listed at $25,000. Jail records state officials have also placed an immigration hold on Carabajal.