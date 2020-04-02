A second suspect in the Dec. 29 shooting death of Eric Lavelle Williams was arrested Thursday on warrants accusing him of killing the 28-year-old Waco man in an argument about a drug deal, arrest affidavits state.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Donald Deshawn Palmer, 23, on a first-degree felony murder charge, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. Palmer’s arrest comes about a week after Leonard Brown, 20, of Waco, was arrested on the same charge in the killing.
According to an arrest affidavit filed in Waco’s 19th State District Court, Williams was shot in the head during a fight outside the Costa Esmeralda Apartments, 1516 Gurley Lane. Brown and Palmer had confronted Williams about a “marijuana transaction a few weeks prior,” according to the affidavits.
Williams’ body was found in the apartment complex parking lot before noon on Dec. 29, police said. Witnesses stated Brown and Palmer followed Williams back to the apartment complex in a car from a neighboring convenience store, according to police.
Williams and Brown began to argue, and then Williams began to walk away, the affidavit states. When Brown pulled out a handgun, Williams said, “You have a gun, what are you going to do with that, you going to shoot me?” the affidavit states.
Williams then got into a car Brown was sitting in, and the two started to fight over the gun, with Palmer also involved, the affidavit states. Two shots were fired during the fight, police reported.
Both Brown and Palmer fled the area after the shooting, the affidavit states.
Detectives swabbed Brown’s hands for gunshot residue when he was questioned on the day of the shooting, and test results “were consistent with a person that fired a weapon,” according to the affidavit.
Marshals located Palmer at about 10 a.m. Thursday in South Waco, Bynum said. He was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail.
Brown remained in custody Thursday with bond listed at $300,000. Bond information was not available for Palmer.
Neighbor shooting
A dispute between neighbors escalated into a shooting Thursday, leaving one woman with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, police said.
A woman shot her 42-year-old neighbor around 10 a.m. after the two argued over a fenceline in the 3300 block of North 20th Street, Officer Garen Bynum said. He said the victim’s wounds were superficial.
“They were going back and forth with each other in this particular moment about a fence line, but it seems like the dispute may have been ongoing for some time,” Bynum said. “The female that was shot was shot in the neck/jaw line area and it is non life-threatening, but it was close to being serious.”
Bynum said the incident may have been captured on a video recording, but it was unclear which neighbor had the recording. The injured woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment while police and detectives interviewed the other woman.
“She is being very cooperative,” Bynum said. “As of right now, the incident is still under investigation and it is unknown if anyone will be arrested.”
