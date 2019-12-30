Police have identified the 28-year-old man found shot to death in a South Waco apartment parking lot and are seeking two men they believe were involved, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Monday.
Eric Lavelle Williams, of Waco, was found lying in the parking lot of Costa Esmeralda Apartments, 1516 Gurley Lane, on Sunday. Swanton said officers are searching for two men who may have been involved in an argument with Williams before he was shot.
Police were first called to the South Waco apartment complex after a man was found lying in the parking lot at about 11:40 a.m. Sunday. Swanton said Williams, a resident of the complex, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Emergency responders took Williams to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by McLennan County Justice of the Peace W.H. “Pete” Peterson.
Swanton said no arrests were made by late Monday morning, but officers are seeking two men who were reportedly involved in an argument with Williams before he was shot. No other information was available Monday.
Mail theft suspectsA Waco couple suspected of swiping packages delivered to Waco homes this month was arrested Sunday on charges of mail theft, arrest affidavits state.
Waco Street Crimes officers arrested Michael Anthony Gibson, 26, and Ellie Mae Taylor, 30, each on two Class A misdemeanor charges of mail theft. Both suspects were accused of working together to take packages from at least two homes in Waco earlier this month, affidavits state.
Police received reports from residents in the Lake Air and Castle Heights neighborhoods about packages being taken off their porches on Dec. 5. The affidavit states a neighbor in the Castle Heights neighborhood reported seeing a man get out of a vehicle, take about four to five packages and get back into the vehicle, where a woman was waiting.
The neighbor reported confronting the man, who said that they were his packages, the affidavit states. The neighbor was able to get the license plate of the car and report it to police when the woman drove off.
On the same date and in the Lake Air subdivision, the same man and woman arrived at a home where two packages had been left by a mail carrier, the affidavit states. The man picked up the packages and got into the car, where the female driver drove away.
A home security system captured the theft on video recording, the affidavit states. Police were able to identify the Gibson as the male suspect and his girlfriend, Taylor, as the female driver.
Street crimes officers arrested the couple at their Waco home Sunday afternoon and both were booked into McLennan County Jail. Taylor posted a bond listed at $5,000 on Monday and was released while Gibson remained in custody on a $5,000 bond Monday afternoon.
