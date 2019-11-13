A Gholson man who served time for a 1993 murder was arrested Tuesday on warrants alleging that he repeatedly raped a child in Hill and McLennan counties.
Officers with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Jimmy Wayne Hughes, 59, at his home on first-degree felony warrants. He was booked at McLennan County Jail on a Hill County warrant charging aggravated sexual assault of a child and a McLennan County warrant of continuous sex abuse of a child.
According to the McLennan County arrest affidavit, the mother of a 9-year-old girl called authorities earlier this month when she found her daughter’s diary claiming “Jimmy raped me in the pool and in the bed.” The girl was taken for a forensic interview where she claimed Hughes had been having sexual contact in 2018 when the girl was 7 or 8 years old.
The assaults happened at a residence in Hill County and at a McLennan County home where Hughes lived, the affidavit states.
“When asked if there was anything else, the child said Jimmy had been arrested for murder,” the detective states in the affidavit. “I believe it was to scare the child victim so she would not tell anyone.”
Hughes was convicted of the 1993 murder of James Robinson in Hill County and was sentenced to 99 years in prison. He appealed and won a new sentencing hearing in which he received a 20-year sentence, court records show.
He remained jailed Wednesday with a bond listed at $100,000.
Indecency with a child
A joint effort by Waco and Robinson police led to the arrest of a Waco man accused of molesting two young girls in 2014, arrest affidavits state.
Waco police arrested Jose Luis Silva III, 26, on three second-degree felony charges of indecency with a child by contact. Silva touched a 9-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl in a sexual manner and tried to remove the 10-year-old’s pants by force while they were in Waco in 2014, arrest affidavits state.
One of the girls, who is now 14, told Robinson police Silva had exposed himself to her and forced her to touch him while they were in Robinson in 2014, according to an affidavit.
Waco and Robinson police shared information on their investigations, and both agencies received arrest warrants for Silva earlier this month.
He was released from McLennan County Jail on Wednesday on $60,000 bond.
Sex assault
Waco police filed two aggravated sexual assault charges Tuesday against a man jailed on a parole violation since January who they believe raped an 8-year-old girl earlier that month, an arrest affidavit states.
The girl’s parents told police the child had reported James Edward Lagway, 54, of Waco, had abused her, according to the affidavit. The report came after Waco police had arrested Lagway on a drug possession charge in January while he was on parole for an unrelated charge.
In forensic interviews, the girl said Lagway had raped her twice while she was in third grade, and the girl’s brother said he had witnessed Lagway sexually abusing her, police reported.
In interviews with police, others said Lagway was around the children at the time of the alleged assaults, according to the affidavit.
Lagway and his attorney declined requests for an interview with police, the affidavit states.
Lagway remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $425,000 and with a parole violation hold.
