Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested two men on felony charges Friday morning after they tried to evade a trooper in a vehicle, then ran after stopping the vehicle near the Ferrell Center at Baylor University, officials said.
Baylor sent an alert for people in the area to shelter in place as police searched for the driver.
A trooper tried to stop a brown Ford pickup at about 11 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35 in southern Waco, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said in a press release. The driver continued to University Parks Drive and stopped near the Ferrell Center, where the driver and passenger got out and ran, Howard said.
The passenger was arrested without incident, but “the driver attempted to enter an occupied building, where the Trooper was able to deploy a Taser and place the suspect under arrest,” Howard wrote.
Myranda Shiner, assistant manager at Rivercrest Apartments, on Daughtrey Avenue just off University Parks, said the heavy police activity came to the front door of the office building.
“It was a little before 11:30 a.m., and it was just a normal morning with paperwork,” Shiner said. “I just had a resident leave the office, and when he was in the process of backing out of a parking space, I saw people running behind his vehicle. Before I know it, everyone was running in the office.”
A trooper used a stun gun and stopped the man right at the office door, Shiner said.
“He hit the ground as soon as he came into the office,” she said. “When that officer said to get on the ground, we all in the office got down on the ground. He didn’t even need to be talking to the suspect, because we all got down on the ground.”
No employees were hurt, she said.
“We had no idea what was going on, and it all happened so quick,” Shiner said. “You could hear the suspect say, ‘Why did you Tase me? I have asthma. I’m so sorry.’ He was being so apologetic.”
Baylor lifted its alert at 11:44 a.m., and activity returned to normal, university officials said.
Howard said the names of the two men are being withheld pending the open investigation. Both men were booked into McLennan County Jail by Friday afternoon.
Baylor and Waco police and McLennan County deputies assisted in the chase.
The driver was arrested on felony charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana. The passenger was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a control substance and misdemeanor charges of evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Child endangerment
Waco police arrested a 29-year-old woman Wednesday on three felony warrants charging child endangerment.
Erica Ramirez’s arrest Wednesday comes after her husband and co-defendant, Jose Angel Resendez, was arrested on similar charges in March, accused of having three children living in a home with no running water and in “a plethora of other hazardous and substandard conditions,” arrest affidavits state.
Waco police were first called to the couple’s home in the 2000 block of North Fifth Street in December after a caller reported 12 malnourished dogs attacked another dog at the property. All the dogs were taken away by animal control officers because of their living conditions, and Resendez was arrested on 13 misdemeanor animal cruelty charges, police said at the time.
Police and Child Protective Services also launched an investigation into the living conditions of three children at the home, who were 4, 5 and 6 at the time. CPS removed the children from Resendez’s custody, and city officials “green-tagged” the home as unfit for human occupancy, according to affidavits. Two other adults who lived there were also forced to leave.
Police arrested Resendez on three child endangerment warrants after he was involved in a motor vehicle wreck in March, and they continued to look for Ramirez.
Police tracked down Ramirez in the 1100 block of New Dallas Highway on Wednesday and arrested her on the warrants. She was booked into McLennan County Jail on three state jail felony charges of endangering a child and 18 Class C misdemeanor warrants.
She was released by Thursday on bond listed at $9,000.