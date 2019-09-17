Local police and the FBI are searching for a man they believe tried unsuccessfully to rob a bank inside a Walmart in Bellmead on Tuesday, then a short time later tried unsuccessfully to rob a cashier at a Walmart in Hewitt, officials said.
A man approached a teller at a Chase Bank location inside a Walmart at 1521 N. Interstate 35 in Bellmead at about 5:30 p.m. with a note demanding money in unmarked bills, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said. The note stated he had a gun and threatened the teller, Kinsey said.
The man did not display a weapon and left the store while talking on a cellphone, she said.
The man fled without any money from the bank, Kinsey said. He left in a silver Ford Focus with a missing hubcap on the rear passenger side, she said. The other wheels are black.
Rumors of an active shooter at the store have emerged since the incident and are incorrect, Kinsey said.
Shortly after the unsuccessful robbery, Hewitt police received information that a man matching the same description tried to rob the Walmart at 733 Sun Valley Boulevard in Hewitt, Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
The man bought a candy bar at the store, then walked to the garden center, where he went up to another cashier and lifted his shirt, displayed a firearm and demanding money, Devlin said.
The cashier did not immediately react, and the man to left the store without any cash. Devlin said the FBI is also assisting Hewitt officers.
Authorities said they believe the incidents are related. No one was injured in either incident, and officials are continuing to search for the man.
Injury to childA Waco grandfather was arrested late Friday night after police received a report he had beaten his granddaughter with a belt for misbehaving in school last week, an arrest affidavit states.
Police responded to the Valley Terrace Apartments, 1001 N. Valley Mills Drive, at about 6 p.m. after a caller reported a “disturbance” at Kevin Dwayne Thompson’s apartment, which an 8-year-old girl ran from, the affidavit states. Officers spoke with Thompson, 50, at his apartment.
“He was intoxicated and stated he was disciplining his granddaughter with a belt because she misbehaved multiple times this week,” the affidavit states. “(Police) attempted to get the accused to let us know where the granddaughter was located but he refused.”
Police went back to the apartment after a witness reported the girl had returned, but Thompson refused to let officers speak to her, according to the affidavit.
“It was at that time when the granddaughter came to the door and as she turned her right arm I observed a bruise that had blood in the middle of the area from what appeared to be a scratch,” the officer reported in the affidavit. “I also noticed welts on the granddaughter’s arms.”
Police found bruising on both of the girl’s thighs and welts on both of her arms, the affidavit states. She told officers her grandfather hit her after “drinking a couple of beers while she was attempting to explained what occurred at school,” the affidavit states.
Police arrested Thompson on a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child. He was released from McLennan County Jail after posting bond listed at $10,000.
Fire destroys homeA man and a woman suffered burns and smoke inhalation injuries before escaping a fire that destroyed their home Tuesday morning, Mart Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jerry “Bud” Pavelka said.
Volunteer firefighters responded to a fire in a single-story home at 204 N. Commerce St. at about 2:20 a.m., Pavelka said. About half the house was consumed by fire, and the two residents had escaped by the time firefighters arrived, he said. They were taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The home is occupied by renters, he said.
Volunteer fire departments from Riesel, Hallsburg, Elk and Groesbeck came to help, and the fire was under control within about 45 minutes, Pavelka said.
Crews remained at the property until about 5:30 a.m., making sure hot spots were extinguished and property around the house was safe. One neighboring home was threatened, but firefighters were able to protect it from damage, he said.
Mart police also assisted fire crews, officials said.
Pavelka said the cause of the fire was unknown Tuesday afternoon, but preliminary reports indicate it was not intentional.
Cold case unitInvestigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office cold case unit received a $2,500 donation to help in their investigations of unsolved cases that have laid dormant for decades.
David Willie, owner of local office equipment supplier CTWP, presented Sheriff Parnell McNamara and cold case investigators with a check Tuesday during a commissioners court meeting.
“We are absolutely thrilled and we appreciate it so much because that is the way we’ve been able to solve these brutal murders that happened 30-some-odd years ago,” McNamara said. “When we get a lead and if it happens to be out of state, we are able to hop on a plane or in a car and go to that place for interviews and so forth, so this is a huge help.”
Willie said he has been friends with McNamara for years and he strongly believes in the work investigators are doing.
“He said he was looking for sponsors for traveling expenses to travel out of town, so I told him to put me on the list,” Willie said. “I think this is fantastic that they are doing this and I think people should be excited about this.”
George’s Restaurant owner Sammy Citrano III also donated $2,500 to the cold case unit in February 2018, shortly after the unit was established.
So far, the unit has determined Talmadge Wayne Wood was responsible for killing 17-year-old Beth Bramlett in 1982. Wood died at the age of 74 without being prosecuted for Bramlett’s death. In December 2018, the unit’s work led to the arrest of Charles Emory Sedigas, 55, on a charge of murder in the 1984 stabbing death of his grandmother at her Bellmead home. Sedigas was later indicted on the charge.
McNamara said the unit has solved four cases and is “on the brink of solving the fifth.” Some of the cases have yet to be indicted, so information is not available.
“The statue of limitations does not run out on murder so we want to bring closure to some of the families and let them know we did not forget about them,” McNamara said.
