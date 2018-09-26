The owner of a licensed child care facility turned herself into authorities Wednesday morning in connection to injuries she allegedly inflicted on a 21-month-old child who was in her care.
Glenda Rachel Grusendorf Hammons, 80, of Robinson, was arrested after authorities investigated allegations that a 21-month-old boy had suffered injuries. The abuse allegedly occurred Aug. 7 at Hammons’ state-licensed daycare facility she operates inside her home in the 100 block of North McLendon Drive, according to Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka.
The abuse was allegedly recorded on a cellphone by another child in Hammons’ care, the arrest affidavit states. The video showed Hammons holding the 21-month-old boy by his arms while the boy cries before Hammons allegedly is seen tossing the child onto the hardwood floor, the affidavit states.
“He lands on his bottom. She walks up behind him and grabs his left arm, pulls him upright in order to grab his other arm and picks him up,” the affidavit states. “After she shakes the boy, she slaps the back and side of his head roughly six times while saying, ‘put ’em on the floor dadgummit mind me! You’re being hateful today!’ ”
Hammons allegedly lifts the toddler back up by both arms, shakes him and sets him back down, the affidavit states. The boy is then drug across the floor by his left leg for about four to five feet, police reported.
Prasifka said Hammons was confronted with the allegations and originally denied hurting the boy. When police showed her the video of the alleged abuse, Hammons said, “Guess I did something wrong,” the affidavit states.
“Hammons agreed what she did hurt the toddler, and that she deserved to be punished for what she had done,” the affidavit states.
Police received a third-degree felony warrant charging injury to a child for Hammons’ arrest. She turned herself into McLennan County Jail at about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Hammons was released Wednesday on a $2,000 bond.
Illegal gambling raid
Waco police raided a local convenience store Wednesday afternoon in connection to an illegal gambling operation, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police executed a search warrant in the 5300 block of Sanger Avenue at about 1:15 p.m. at the Mini-Mart convenience store. Police had been conducting surveillance of the “known gambling establishment,” where police believe illegal gambling was taking place, Swanton said.
“There has been (information given) to us that they are playing out money, large sums of money, and it is an illegal gambling operation,” Swanton said. “Our officers have been in there in undercover capacities and we have served an arrest and search warrant on this business.”
Police said 16 electronic gaming machines were found and confiscated inside the business and an arrest warrant was issued for the subject believed responsible. At least two customers were inside the business playing on the machines at the time of the raid. The suspect connected to the business was not arrested and is still being sought.
Swanton said customers were questioned, but it was unclear if any additional arrests were made.
“We know that our communities do not want these types of establishments in Waco,” Swanton said. “We’ve made a point to tell you before that we are coming after you if you own one of these establishments and you can expect officers to be in there and we will eventually come back with uniformed officers to serve search and arrest warrants.”
Gambling is illegal under state law, and the city has a licensing system for owners of the machines. State legislation in 1993 allowed a so-called “fuzzy animal” exception to gambling laws that allowed coin-operated game machines to offer merchandise worth up to $5 to winners.
Swanton said prizes worth more than $5 are illegal.
String of burglaries
Mart police arrested a 20-year-old man Tuesday after on 11 charges after a lengthy investigation into dozens of reported burglaries in Mart reported since January, Chief Paul Cardenas said.
Tyrek Brenard Preston, of Mart, was arrested after police executed a search warrant on his house in the 200 block of Pearl Street on Sept. 17, the result of an anonymous tip that Preston might be connected to vehicle burglaries in the city. Cardenas said authorities had received about 30 reports of burglaries of buildings, homes and cars since the beginning of the year and have continued to investigate the incidents.
According to arrest affidavits, police executed the search warrant on Preston’s home and found numerous stolen items from cars, homes and other thefts within the last two months. Police found a hatchet, machete, wallets, backpacks, credit cards, Social Security cards and other identifying information.
While police searched Preston’s home, other officers attempted to locate him and arrest him based on the evidence collected there. Cardenas said it appeared Preston fled the area and eluded police while they were at his home.
With help from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) unit, Preston was located Tues- day in Bellmead in the 600 block of North Loop 340. He was arrested without incident.
Preston was arrested on six Class A misdemeanor charges of burglary of a vehicle, a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation, a state jail felony charge of burglary of a building, a state jail felony charge of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information and two Class B misdemeanors charging theft. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Wednesday with a bond listed at $25,000.
Cardenas said Preston may be connected to additional burglaries in and around the Mart area. He said the investigation remains ongoing.