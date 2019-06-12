Hundreds of images of child pornography were discovered at a Woodway home Tuesday morning, leading to the arrest of a teenager who told police he downloaded the images, Woodway Public Safety Department Assistant Director Larry Adams said.
Nicholas Andrew Johnson, 17, was arrested on 10 third-degree felony counts of possession of child pornography at his home in the 900 block of Deer Ridge Drive at about 8 a.m. Officers executed a search warrant at the home for electronic devices and recovered hundreds of images of child pornography on the cursory search, Adams said.
Police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children earlier this month that child porn was being shared on social media. Authorities reached out to Woodway officers when the download location came back to the Deer Ridge Drive address.
Adams said officers executed the search warrant and seized digital items that will be forensically searched. The initial search revealed images of infant children to preteens engaged in sexual activity, he said.
During an interview with investigators, Johnson said he downloaded, viewed and shared the images online, Adams said.
Johnson was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail. He remained in custody Wednesday with bond listed at $30,000.
‘Questionable’ shooting
Waco police believe a man may have shot himself in the leg Wednesday morning.
“However, the circumstances surrounding the incident are very questionable,” Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton wrote in a press release.
Officers responded to the 5500 block of Tennyson Drive shortly before 11 a.m. for the shooting, and the man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Swanton said.
Police are continuing to investigate, but there is no danger to the public from the incident, he said. No other details were available.
Dog bite injury
A 10-year-old Gholson boy was severely injured when his family’s dog bit him Wednesday morning, prompting the family to ask the dog be euthanized, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Deputies responded to the 900 block of Hamilton Drive in Gholson, where the dog, a boxer, bit the boy. The dog caused a 3-by-4-inch gash on the boy that measured about a half-inch deep, McNamara said.
The boy’s injuries were classified as severe, he said. It is unclear why the dog bit the boy. Deputies removed the dog from the property at the family’s request, McNamara said.